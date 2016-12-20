Reports: Mother of bride ID'd as victim of falling tree

WHITTIER, Calif. — A 61-year-old woman killed when a tree fell on a wedding party at a California park Saturday has been identified as the mother of the bride.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's office has released the victim's name as Margerita Mojarro, of San Pedro. Family members and friends confirmed to KABC-TV and KNBC-TV that Mojarro was the mother of the bride.

The group headed to Penn Park in Whittier just after the wedding to take pictures. The group was posing for photos when a large eucalyptus tree uprooted and crashed on them.

Several people were trapped under the tree and a 4-year-old girl suffered critical head trauma.