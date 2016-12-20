Romania's new parliament sits amid concerns about corruption

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's new Parliament has sat for the first time since elections amid concerns that the country's vaunted anti-corruption fight may weaken under a new government.

The left-leaning Social Democrats easily won the Dec. 11 parliamentary elections, but did not secure a majority. Party leader Liviu Dragnea is banned from being prime minister because he has a conviction for electoral fraud.

The Social Democrats say they will form a coalition government with a minority partner. Dragnea said Tuesday Parliament would likely invest a new government next week.

Anti-corruption site Clean Romania reported that 172 of the 465 lawmakers have integrity problems, ranging from convictions and graft probes to conflict of interests.