Texas gives Planned Parenthood notice of Medicaid ouster

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has given Planned Parenthood final notice of plans to cut off Medicaid funding, a move that federal judges have so far blocked other Republican-controlled states from making.

Planned Parenthood responded Tuesday by saying it will also ask a court to stop Texas from defunding clinics in January. Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Kansas are among the states where judges have denied similar efforts.

Planned Parenthood says its clinics serve nearly 11,000 women in Texas each year through Medicaid.