The Latest: 911 calls depict frantic scene in road-rage case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Little Rock (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Newly released 911 recordings depict a chaotic scene following what police describe as the road-rage killing of a 3-year-old boy in Little Rock.

The calls were released Tuesday to The Associated Press under an open-records request to Little Rock police. In them, a woman can be heard wailing and screaming as bystanders called 911 seeking help for the child.

Police say the boy's grandmother, Kim King-Macon, told authorities that a man in a black Chevrolet Impala opened fire on her car at a stop sign Saturday. She said she didn't realize her grandson had been shot until she pulled into a shopping mall, about 10 miles from where the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made, and authorities are offering a $40,000 reward in the case.

___

6:50 a.m.

The FBI has joined an investigation into the road-rage killing of a 3-year-old boy, who police say was fatally shot while riding in the backseat of his grandmother's car in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The FBI also announced Monday that it's offering a $20,000 reward in the case. The city of Little Rock is also offering a $20,000 reward.

Authorities say the boy and his grandmother were on a shopping trip Saturday when a driver opened fire on the grandmother's car after honking at her at a stop sign. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the shooting appears to be random and that the suspect was driving an old black Chevrolet Impala.