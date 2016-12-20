The Latest: Obama works out on 4th day of Hawaii vacation

HONOLULU — The Latest on President Barack Obama's annual two-week vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

President Barack Obama is hitting the gym to start the fourth day of his Hawaii vacation.

Obama is working out Tuesday morning at Marine Corps Base Hawaii near the first family's beachfront rental home in Kailua.

The motorcade passed a handful of onlookers on the way to the base, but most motorists seemed to pay no mind to the now-familiar sight while making their morning commute.

The sky over the base is partly cloudy with light winds and high humidity.