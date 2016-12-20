Utah sisters accused of laundering $1M in Mexican drug money

SALT LAKE CITY — Federal agents have arrested two Utah sisters accused of using their money order businesses in the Salt Lake City area to launder an estimated $1 million for Mexican drug traffickers.

The Deseret News reports (http://tinyurl.com/zb9zat8) 41-year-old Rosa Rodriguez and 35-year-old Yadira Rodriguez allegedly concealed the trafficker's identities by falsifying information on the transfers.

A federal indictment released after their arrests last week accuses them of using fictitious names on money transfers at their Happy Travel outlets in Salt Lake City and West Valley City.

No other details have been released.

It wasn't immediately clear if the sisters have hired attorneys or will be appointed federal public defenders.

___