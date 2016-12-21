4 inmates die of smoke inhalation in Brazil prison uprising

SAO PAULO — Authorities say four inmates have died in a prison riot in southern Brazil.

A press officer of the Prison Administration Department of Rio Grande do Sul said by telephone that the two-hour uprising began early Wednesday morning at the Getulio Vargas State Prison. She spoke on condition of anonymity because department policy does not allow officials to be quoted by name.

The press officer says the inmates died of smoke inhalation after some prisoners set their mattresses ablaze. At least 12 other prisoners were injured.