Delta looking into discrimination claims of YouTube star

ATLANTA — Delta Airlines says it's looking into allegations of discrimination after a known prankster posted a video saying he and a friend were removed from a flight departing London-Heathrow airport because they "spoke a different language."

The airlines' statement came Wednesday after Adam Saleh posted the video on Twitter.

Saleh told ABC News (http://abcn.ws/2i2xFaw) he was speaking to his mother on the phone, in Arabic, when a woman told a Delta crew member she felt unsafe.

Delta said it was "gathering all of the facts before jumping to any conclusion."