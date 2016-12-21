Existing US home sales reach highest since February 2007
WASHINGTON — Americans bought homes in November in the fastest pace in nearly a decade. But rising mortgage rates, a deepening shortage of houses and higher prices are likely to weigh on the market next year.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that sales of existing homes rose 0.7
Sales rose 8
Fewer than 1.9 million homes were on the market, down 9
The Commerce Department reported Friday that housing starts fell 18.7
"We have a housing shortage," said Lawrence Yun, the Realtors' chief economist. "We are not building enough housing."
At the same time, the rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed rate mortgage last week rose to a 52-week high of 4.16
The Realtors predict that higher rates and declining affordability in many parts of the country likely will lead to only a small gain in sales of existing homes next year — a 2
"Some prospective buyers are going to be straining to get to an affordable monthly payment with mortgage rates higher and may take a harder line on prices (or settle for less home) to make the numbers work," Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, said in a research note.
Still, a healthy job market has given more Americans the confidence to shop for homes. Unemployment is at a nine-year low 4.6
