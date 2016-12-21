News / World

Iran, Armenian leaders discuss expanding transport routes

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, right, gestures while speaking to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, during an official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Rouhani began his 3-day tour to Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on bilateral ties and regional developments. (Davit Hakobyan, PAN Photo via AP)

YEREVAN, Armenia — Iran's President Hassan Rouhani says on a visit to Armenia that the two nations should work to expand transport routes in the region.

Rouhani said Wednesday after talks with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan that Iran and Armenia must develop a transport corridor that will lead from the Persian Gulf all the way to the Black Sea.

Landlocked Armenia borders Iran, along with Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. The former Soviet nation has suffered from a crippling economic blockade imposed by Turkey, which supports its ally Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Rouhani said it's important for Iran and Armenia to boost their security co-operation . He noted the two nations should also jointly tackle environmental issues related to the Aras River that flows along their border.

