Judge gives early approval to Trump University settlement

President-elect Donald Trump, center, accompanied by Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, right, and retired Gen. Michael Flynn, a senior adviser to Trump, left, speaks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SAN DIEGO — A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a settlement between President-elect Donald Trump and former students of Trump University who claimed they were misled by his promises to teach success in real estate.

The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel triggers procedural steps that will lead to a March 30 hearing for final approval.

Curiel said the agreement for Trump to pay $25 million is "fair, adequate and reasonable," as required by federal law. Trump admits no wrongdoing in settling two class-action lawsuits in San Diego and a civil lawsuit in New York filed by that state's attorney general, Eric Schneiderman.

Attorneys for Trump and the former students announced the terms last month and submitted a formal agreement for the judge's approval Monday.

This story has been corrected to show that the ruling was Tuesday, not Wednesday.

