Mongolia says Dalai Lama will not be allowed future visits

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — Mongolia's foreign minister says the Dalai Lama will no longer be allowed to visit his country after a visit by the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader prompted protests from China and a suspension of talks on a major loan.

China's foreign ministry said Wednesday that it "attached importance" to the Mongolian diplomat's statement and hoped the country would " honour the commitment" it has made on the issue.

On Tuesday, the Mongolian newspaper Unuudur carried remarks by Foreign Minister Tsend Munkh-Orgil that the Dalai Lama would not be allowed to visit Mongolia even on religious grounds.

Beijing accuses the Dalai Lama of seeking to split Tibet from China.