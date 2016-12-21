NYC cops: Gold flakes thief believed hiding in Los Angeles

New York City police say they believe the opportunistic thief who swiped an 86-pound bucket of gold flakes worth nearly $1.6 million off an armoured truck in Manhattan is hiding out on the West Coast.

Detectives say the man fled to Orlando, Florida after the Sept. 29 theft before ultimately landing in California. Police believe he's hiding out in the Los Angeles area with the stolen gold.

The theft occurred in broad daylight and was caught on street surveillance cameras.