Puerto Rico to debate pot, surrogacy in special session

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico legislators are preparing for a last-minute debate on bills that call for decriminalizing marijuana and regulating fertility treatments.

Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla called for an extraordinary session on Wednesday, less than two weeks before he steps down as leader of the U.S. territory.

One bill would legalize personal possession of up to one ounce of pot, while another seeks to regulate surrogacy, as well as artificial and in vitro insemination.

Legislators also will debate another bill that would make Spanish Puerto Rico's first official language and English its second. Currently, both are the island's official languages.