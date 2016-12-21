Rahul Gandhi accuses India's PM Modi of being paid bribes

NEW DELHI — Leading opposition figure Rahul Gandhi has demanded an investigation into allegations that two Indian conglomerates paid millions of rupees as bribes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2013-14 when he was governing a western state.

Gandhi, the Congress Party vice-president and scion of India's Nehru-Gandhi family, says the allegations were found in diary notes and computer records of the Sahara Group and the Birla Group and are in possession of income tax authorities.

"Why these accusations are not being probed?" Gandhi asked Wednesday at a party meeting in Gujarat state. Modi was the state's top elected official before he became prime minister in May 2014.