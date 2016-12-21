Rahul Gandhi accuses India's PM Modi of being paid bribes
NEW DELHI — Leading opposition figure Rahul Gandhi has demanded an investigation into allegations that two Indian conglomerates paid millions of rupees as bribes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2013-14 when he was governing a western state.
Gandhi, the Congress Party
"Why these accusations are not being probed?" Gandhi asked Wednesday at a party meeting in Gujarat state. Modi was the state's top elected official before he became prime minister in May 2014.
G. V. L. Narsimha Rao, a spokesman for Modi's party, dismissed Gandhi's accusations as baseless and asked him to file a criminal case against Modi.