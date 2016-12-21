Swedish court convicts former manager, zoo in deadly mauling

COPENHAGEN — A court in Sweden has found a former animal park manager guilty of manslaughter by breaching Swedish workplace safety laws that led to a zookeeper being fatally mauled by wolves in 2012.

The Norkoping District Court has fined the central Sweden Kolmarden Djurpark AB 4 million kronor ($426,500) for negligence.

The court said Wednesday training and written instructions had been insufficient, zookeepers worked alone within the enclosure and employees could not call in case of emergencies. It also said several incidents "were not investigated thoroughly as working regulations require."