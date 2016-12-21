Travel delays at LAX over unattended bags
LOS ANGELES — Passengers are being warned of delays out of Los Angeles International Airport after incidents involving bags at three different terminals.
Airport spokeswoman Katherine Alvarado says the first involved a suspicious article found Wednesday morning in a baggage-screening room in Terminal 6. She says it has been cleared.
Alvarado says the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad is investigating two unattended bags. One is under an outdoor bridge in Terminal 7 and the other is in a men's restroom in Terminal 5.
She says an unknown number of flight delays have resulted and had no further information. She didn't know whether any terminals had been temporarily evacuated.
A call to an airport police spokesman was not immediately returned.
