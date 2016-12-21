UK gang which blew up cash machines receives long sentences

LONDON — Four members of a gang that robbed a string of cash machines with explosives have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 10 to 11 years each.

The men were found guilty of pumping combustible gas into ATMs and igniting the gas with an electrical charge.

The technique caused explosions and extensive property damage. Police said half of the gang's known attempts failed because the blasts did not penetrate the secure compartment where the cash was kept.

They were found to have stolen roughly 120,000 pounds ($148,000) in August and September.

Detective Mark Bedford said Wednesday it was "sheer luck" that members of the public were not injured in the explosions.