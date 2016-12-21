YouTuber Adam Saleh says he was kicked off Delta flight for speaking Arabic

A YouTuber claims he was kicked off a flight by Delta Airlines after he was overheard speaking Arabic on the phone to his mother, who does not speak English.

Adam Saleh, who has more than 1.6 million subscribers on his primary YouTube account, tweeted a series of videos on Wednesday that captured the incident.

"We're getting kicked out because we spoke a different language," he says while exiting the plane. "This is 2016."

"Six white people against us bearded men," he continues.

He says a group of passengers claimed they were uncomfortable after hearing Saleh speak Arabic.



The video pans to the back of the plane where a group of people wave goodbye. One fellow passenger comes to Saleh's defence, saying he was "upset" they were being escorted off the flight.

"They can speak whatever language they want on the plane" the passenger says.

Saleh posted a follow-up video to Twitter while in the airport after getting booted from the plane.

He says he was talking to his mother on the phone before the flight took off.

"I told my mom i was going to see her in six, seven hours and now everything is upside down," Saleh says before starting to cry.

"When she finds out, she's going to cry. That's why I'm crying," he says.

In a statement posted online, Delta Airlines confirmed two passengers were removed from a London-to-New York flight "after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort."

The airline said it will be conducting a review of the incident. "We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect," the statement reads.