1 arrest in hunt for robbery suspect who shot Texas officer

BRYAN, Texas — One man has been arrested on multiple charges for a convenience store robbery in which a southeast Texas police officer was shot.

Police in Bryan aren't saying if 31-year-old Rafeal Antione Ginn was the gunman in the early Thursday holdup. Among the charges he faces are aggravated robbery and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.

The officer who was shot was wearing a ballistic vest and suffered minor injuries. He was treated at a hospital and released. Police have not released his name.

Police say the robbery took place when a group of people entered the store and one pulled out a firearm. They took some money and fled.