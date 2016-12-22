Airbus finalizes deal with Iran for 100 planes

PARIS — Airbus and Iran Air have finalized a deal for 100 planes worth billions of dollars seen as an important boost for Iran's post-sanctions economy.

Under the contract, initially announced in January and finalized Thursday, deliveries of aircraft will begin in the coming months.

The contract includes single-aisle A320 and A330 jets and wide-body A350 XWB planes, Airbus said in a statement.

The deal comes after Iran's flag carrier finalized a deal for 80 jetliners from U.S. plane maker Boeing Co. earlier this month. Both deals could dramatically help Iran's troubled aviation industry which has been hobbled by years of sanctions.