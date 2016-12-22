Court convicts German of 'absurd' murder of 11-year-old girl

BERLIN — A German man angered by loud fireworks has been convicted of murdering an 11-year-old girl on New Year's Day, a slaying that prosecutors called "pointless and absurd."

The girl, identified only by her first name Janina, died after being shot in the back of the head while out celebrating in the village of Unterschleichach, north of Nuremberg.

The Bavarian state court in Bamberg sentenced the man to 12 1/2 years in prison Thursday. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for the 54-year-old man.

The man, who wasn't named in line with German privacy laws, had been angered by loud fireworks and used a revolver to fire randomly at a group of women and children.