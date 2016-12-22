'Doonesbury' creator designs poster for New York event

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — "Doonesbury" cartoonist Garry Trudeau (troo-DOH') has once again designed the poster for the annual winter carnival in his childhood hometown in New York.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of such characters as Mike Doonesbury, Zonker and Uncle Duke has designed the poster for the 2017 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, which runs from Feb. 3 through Feb. 12.

This year's theme for the popular event is "Adirondack Wildlife." Trudeau's illustration depicts Zonker in a canoe with the silhouette of a bear looming over him against a backdrop of a mountain scene with birds in flight and a moose.