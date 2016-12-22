Markets Right Now: US stocks move slightly lower
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
U.S. stocks are lower in midday trading on Wall Street as retailers slide.
Bed Bath & Beyond fell after posting weak sales, while e-commerce company Alibaba dropped after U.S. regulators again sanctioned the company for sales of counterfeit goods.
Software company Red Hat slumped after reporting weak results.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 53 points, or 0.3
The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 8 points, or 0.4
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.55
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in retailers and health care companies.
Bed Bath & Beyond fell 5
Software company Red Hat sank 12
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 27 points, or 0.2
The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 5 points, or 0.3
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.56