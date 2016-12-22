North Korea ridicules UN chief's presidential ambitions
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea has mocked outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon over his apparent ambitions to run for South Korean president, calling him an opportunistic "chameleon in a human mask" who's dreaming a "hollow dream."
The North's state-run Uriminzokkiri
Ban has not officially declared an ambition to run for South Korean president, but he has not denied his interest either.
In a meeting with South Korean reporters earlier this week, Ban said he was ready to "burn" his body in devotion for South Korea, his strongest hint yet of a presidential bid.