Prosecutors: Man amassed weapons cache for Islamic State
DETROIT — Federal prosecutors say a Detroit man accused of amassing weapons and buying explosives did so on behalf of the Islamic State and is backed by a group of supporters in Maryland.
The U.S. Attorney's Office made the claim in a court filing Thursday opposing a
The Detroit News reports (http://detne.ws/2i6ZXAQ ) it's the first time prosecutors have alleged publicly that the 30-year-old Gregerson was part of a broader group of Islamic State supporters.
Gregerson is being held at a federal prison in Milan.
