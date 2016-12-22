Rome mayor bans New Year's fireworks
Rome's mayor has banned New Year's fireworks in the city, where many may already feel there's little to celebrate given a bout of recent problems.
City Hall said Thursday Mayor Virginia Raggi signed an ordinance banning the use of fireworks from Dec. 29 through Jan. 1 within 200
Romans often celebrate New Year's by shooting off fireworks from balconies, rooftops or even the middle of residential streets.
With new scandals emerging almost daily in Raggi's shaky six-month-old administration, Romans have little lately to celebrate. Mass transit is plagued by strikes and breakdown-prone buses. This week financial watchdog authorities said the debt-ridden city's proposed budget was poorly prepared.