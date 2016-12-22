South Sudan arms embargo 'not productive,' Japan envoy says

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — A Japanese official says an arms embargo on South Sudan is "not productive," even as the United States pushes Japan and other U.N Security Council members to impose one amid warnings of possible genocide.

Okamura Yoshifumi, special adviser to Japan's prime minister, spoke after visiting South Sudan, where Japan has 350 U.N. peacekeepers.

U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon this week said South Sudan will head toward genocide unless immediate action is taken on an arms embargo.

U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power has said the council will vote on a sanctions resolution by the end of the year, but she has expressed frustration with Japan and other council members for their lack of support.