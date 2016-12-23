2 babies in Puerto Rico born with Zika-related defects

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's health secretary says two babies have been born with defects as a result of a Zika infection.

Ana Rius made the announcement Friday and said that a total of seven babies have now been affected by the mosquito-borne virus. She declined further comment.

The U.S. territory is fighting a Zika epidemic with 35,870 cases reported, including 2,880 pregnant women. Officials said 314 people have been hospitalized.