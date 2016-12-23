Bulgarian court orders detention for Dutch terrorism suspect

SOFIA, Bulgaria — A Bulgarian court has ordered continued detention for a Dutch terrorism suspect arrested at a border crossing with Turkey.

The district court in the southern town of Haskovo said Friday that 33-year-old Dutch national Helena Sontjens was detained when she entered Bulgaria on Wednesday.

She is being held on a European arrest warrant issued by Dutch authorities, who allege she wanted to go to Syria to support the Islamic State militant group.

Bulgaria's state-run BTA agency said she told the court that she wants to be extradited to the Netherlands. It quoted her as saying: "I agree to be extradited. I am a Muslim. I have my ideals, but I am not a terrorist."