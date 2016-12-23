Catalonia's pro-referendum block stages summit

BARCELONA, Spain — Supporters of a referendum on Catalonia's independence met Friday to prepare for a vote in 2017 despite legal hurdles and the opposition of Spain's central government.

Spain's Constitution bans the secession of any territory, but regional leader Carles Puigdemont has promised to ask Catalans about the wealthy region's future with or without Madrid's permission.

Representatives of political parties, workers' unions and social groups attended the meeting in Barcelona, including the city's mayor, Ada Colau, who favours an agreement with central authorities before the vote.