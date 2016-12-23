Good Samaritans help woman, child trapped in car underwater

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Twenty Good Samaritans are being credited with rescuing a woman and a toddler trapped inside a car that landed upside down in a canal.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2hQL3AX ) that a car travelling southbound Friday morning on Interstate 95 near Fort Lauderdale went off the road and into the canal. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles said a man escaped, but the woman and a 3-year-old child remained inside the car.

Jachles said 20 people, including an off-duty police sergeant, stopped and worked to rescue the pair. When firefighters arrived, the woman and child had been pulled from the car and placed unconscious on the embankment.