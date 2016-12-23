Holiday weather frightful for some, with snow and storms
A
A
Share via Email
NORMAN, Okla. — The weather outside will be frightful for some holiday
Forecasters cautioned
There is a blizzard watch posted for much of the Dakotas and a winter storm watch in effect from Montana to Lake Superior.
The Storm Prediction Center cautioned that warm, humid air would bring possible severe weather to the Plains states on Sunday — reaching as far north as Omaha, Nebraska.
A lesser threat of severe weather extended southward into Arkansas and Oklahoma, where the atmosphere would be warm but more stable.