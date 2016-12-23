Italian media: Berlin market suspect killed in Milan

MILAN — Italian news agency ANSA says a man killed in a shootout with police in Milan is the main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack.

The Interior Ministry has called a press conference for Friday morning.

The shootout took place at 3 a.m. in Milan's Sesto San Giovanni neighbourhood during a routine police check.

ANSA says the main pulled out a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers. The man was killed in the ensuing shootout.

A police officer was injured.