Kosovo to measure its territory amid fears it has ceded land

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's government has decided to create a commission of experts to measure the country's territory, an effort to convince the opposition they are not losing land in a deal with neighbouring Montenegro.

A border demarcation agreement signed with Montenegro in August 2015 has been contested by the opposition, saying Kosovo is ceding territory.

The Cabinet on Friday decided to put together a commission of experts "to clarify whether Kosovo has ceded territory or not with the agreement with Montenegro," Prime Minister Isa Mustafa said.