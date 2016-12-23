Markets Right Now: US stock indexes eke out modest gains

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes managed to post tiny gains in a quiet day of pre-holiday trading.

Health care stocks rose more than the rest of the market Friday, while retailers and energy companies fell.

Cintas, which supplies companies with uniforms, fell 3 per cent after reporting results that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 19,933.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 2 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,263. The Nasdaq composite climbed 15 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 5,462.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.54 per cent .

Markets will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas.

___

11:45 a.m.

___

9:35 a.m.

