Maryland officer who fatally shot armed man is 22 years old

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Police in a Washington suburb say the officer who fatally shot a man who pulled a handgun while sitting inside a car is 22 years old and has been an officer for a year and a half.

Police say Thomas was one of two people inside a car that police described as suspicious. When officers approached the car, police say one man ran away and Thomas pulled a gun and pointed it at one of the officers. Police say Tucker opened fire to protect his fellow officer and the other man.