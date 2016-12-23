North Korea ridicules UN chief's presidential ambitions
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea on Friday mocked outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon over his apparent ambitions to run for South Korean president, calling him an opportunistic "chameleon in a human mask" who's dreaming a "hollow dream."
Ban, who steps down as U.N. secretary general at the end of the year after two five-year terms, has not officially declared an ambition to run for South Korean president, but he has not denied his interest either.
In a meeting with South Korean reporters in New York earlier this week, Ban said he was ready to "burn" his body in devotion for South Korea, his strongest hint yet of a presidential bid.
The spotlight is on Ban because there's a possibility South Korea could hold a presidential election in the coming months.
If he does make a run for the presidential Blue House, Ban is likely to represent a new conservative party created by defectors from Park's Saenuri Party. More than 30 anti-Park members of Saenuri have announced plans to leave the party next week and create a new party.