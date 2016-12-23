Police seize 1.24 tons of cannabis in southwestern Albania

TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say they have seized 1.24 metric tons (1.37 tons) of cannabis found in a vehicle on its southwestern coast.

Police said in a statement Friday that the drugs were found crammed into 116 packages in a small truck at a beach near the city of Vlora, 140 kilometres (85 miles) southwest of the capital, Tirana. Two other four-wheel drive vehicles and a trailer were found abandoned nearby.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.