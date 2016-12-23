Russia deploys military police battalion to eastern Aleppo

MOSCOW — Russia's defence minister says a military police battalion has been deployed to eastern Aleppo.

Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin Friday that the battalion moved to the eastern part of the city the previous evening to "ensure order." He didn't say how many troops have been deployed.

Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces took full control of Aleppo Thursday after the last opposition fighters and civilians were bused out of the city's eastern districts. The evacuations sealed the end of the rebellion's most important stronghold.

Shoigu told Putin that the Russian military is helping restore water and energy supplies to eastern districts of Aleppo and clearing them from mines.