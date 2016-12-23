Video: Drunk Russian man drives car through airport in 'fight for love'
Ruslan Nurtdinov told a court hearing that he planned his route carefully to greet a woman who was arriving at a train platform.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — A Russian man who drove his car into an airport terminal and reached the departure gates says he did it for love.
The Kazan airport administration says an intoxicated man rammed through the terminal's door late Wednesday and drove around inside. Video footage shows a battered, Russian-made car drive past the check-in desk and into a departure gate before it reached a railway terminal outside.
News
Nurtdinov said his lady friend was arriving at the railway platform, and this was his way to greet her.
The airport said no one was hurt in the incident.