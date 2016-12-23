The Latest: Flights starting to depart Albuquerque airport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Latest on fog affecting operations at Albuquerque's airport (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The sun has started to burn off fog that shut down flight operations Albuquerque's airport for about four hours Friday morning and some flights are beginning to leave.

Albuquerque International Sunport spokesman Daniel Jiron (hee-ROHNE') says a total of approximately 30 were affected, nearly all of which were scheduled departures.

Jiron says he knows of two arriving flights -- one passenger and one freight -- that diverted to other airports.

8:30 a.m.

Flight departures and arrivals at the Albuquerque airport have been delayed because ground fog has severely diminished visibility as airlines wait for improved conditions.

Albuquerque International Sunport spokesman Daniel Jiron (hee-ROHNE') says approximately 20 flights have been affected, mostly planes scheduled for s early Friday morning departure beginning at about 5 a.m.

According to Jiron, at least some of the aircraft with delayed departures returned to gates so passengers could get off the planes to stretch their legs inside the airport.