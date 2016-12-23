The Latest: Obama hits Hawaii links for round of golf

HONOLULU — The Latest on President Barack Obama's annual two-week vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

After working out at the gym, President Barack Obama is spending the seventh day of his holiday vacation in Hawaii hitting the links at the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Club at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

The president is golfing with friends Darrell Harrington, Bobby Titcomb and Greg Orme. It's a comfortable 73 degrees, with partly cloudy skies. The Kaneohe Klipper is an 18-hole course, where golfers have views of the Koolau mountains and the Pacific coastline.

The first family is spending its annual two-week winter vacation on the island of Oahu in Obama's home state.

8:15 a.m.

President Barack Obama is starting off the seventh day of his Hawaii vacation working out at the gym at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Obama's motorcade left his Kailua vacation rental home and arrived at the base a few minutes later. A few onlookers waved and took photos as the motorcade passed by.