The Latest: Man accused in road rage case pleads not guilty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Little Rock (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

A man accused in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Little Rock has pleaded not guilty to preliminary charges of capital murder and two counts of committing a terroristic act.

Gary Eugene Holmes entered the plea Friday morning, about 12 hours after he turned himself in at police headquarters in connection with the Dec. 17 death of Acen (AY'-sin) King.

Little Rock District Judge Alice Lightle ruled that Holmes be held in jail without bond, and a review hearing was set for Feb. 22.

Police accuse Holmes of firing his gun into a car driven by Acen's grandmother. The boy was struck by gunfire and died at a hospital.

___

10:45 a.m.

A Little Rock police affidavit says the man accused of fatally shooting a 3-year-old boy fired his gun because he thought a car was following him too closely.

Gary Eugene Holmes was arrested late Thursday in the Dec. 17 shooting death of Acen King.

The affidavit says Holmes' girlfriend, who is not named in court filings, told police she was in the car with Holmes when the shooting happened. She said Holmes complained that a Dodge Charger was following him too closely, so he pulled over and let it pass, then climbed out of the car and fired his gun after the Charger stopped at a stop sign for "a few minutes."

Acen, who was riding in the backseat of the Charger, was shot in the back and later died at a hospital.

Holmes is being held on a preliminary charge of capital murder and two counts of committing a terroristic act. Court records don't list an attorney for him.

___

7:45 a.m.

The U.S. Marshals Service says a man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Little Rock during what police described as a road-rage incident.

U.S. Marshals Service senior inspector in Little Rock, Joshua Kaplan, says 33-year-old Gary Eugene Holmes was taken into custody Thursday night without incident in connection with the killing last week of Acen King.

Pulaski County jail records show that Holmes was booked at about 11 p.m. on preliminary charges of capital murder and committing a terroristic act. Court records show Holmes is scheduled for a video arraignment Friday morning. They don't list any attorney information for Holmes.

Little Rock police have said the boy was struck by gunfire while his grandmother's car was at a stop sign.

___

12 a.m.

Authorities say a man suspected of fatally shooting a 3-year-old boy in a road rage incident in Little Rock has been arrested.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris said late Thursday that the man had been taken into custody.

KATV reports that Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola told ABC News that a family member had turned in the suspect.

Police say Acen King was being taken on a shopping trip by his grandmother on Dec. 17 when a driver opened fire on the grandmother's car because he thought she "wasn't moving fast enough at a stop sign."