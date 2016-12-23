CHARLESTOWN, R.I. — A faction of the Rhode Island Indian tribe that's been occupying a tribal government building for four days is meeting with members "trying to figure things out."

Narragansett tribal members regrouped Friday evening using a generator provide electricity to the building in Charlestown. They say someone cut power to the building earlier.

The occupying group is led by elected tribal council members who impeached Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas and want him to step down.

One of the occupiers, Councilwoman Chastity Machado, says tribal elders and community members are discussing "their hopes and dreams" for the future. She says they're "trying to figure things out as a community."

Machado wasn't sure when the occupation would end.