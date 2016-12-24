Chinese carrier carries out fighter drills on open seas
BEIJING — China's military says its first aircraft carrier group has carried out a series of fighter launch, recovery and air combat exercises in the Yellow Sea ahead of a scheduled voyage farther afield.
The state-run Global Times newspaper quoted a well-known military analyst on Saturday as saying that the South China Sea would be an "ideal" next location because joint exercises could involve with troops on reefs controlled by China.
The growing capabilities of the carrier group and its movements have been closely watched since the Liaoning was declared combat-ready last month.
Tensions have mounted in the South China Sea, where the U.S. and China accuse each other of engaging in a dangerous military buildup. China claims nearly all of the sea and is pitted against smaller
China has characterized its moves as defensive in nature and accused U.S. warships of making provocative passes through the region.
The Liaoning, commissioned by the Chinese navy in 2012, first sailed to the South China Sea in 2013, when it docked at a navy base near the Chinese holiday resort of Sanya. The vessel at the time was not outfitted with a full aircraft complement.
The Liaoning carried out its first live-fire exercise last week, with the military releasing video footage that showed Chinese J-15 fighters launching missiles and hitting targets.
State broadcaster China Central Television on Saturday showed footage of the Liaoning launching a large contingent of J-15 fighters. The navy's top commander, Adm. Wu Shengli, was shown onboard watching the exercises.
Beijing has said the carrier, built from an incomplete hull from Ukraine, would be used mostly for training and research as it prepares to deploy its first home-grown carrier, but it is widely viewed by analysts as a strategic piece in China's increasingly assertive claims in the South China Sea.