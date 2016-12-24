Cleveland police ID officer after toddler son dies
CLEVELAND — Police have identified a veteran Cleveland officer whose 2-year-old son died after apparently shooting himself with his father's service weapon.
A Cleveland police statement Saturday morning says the investigation is in its early stages and that there have been no arrests made.
Police identify the officer as 54-year-old Jose Pedro, hired in 1993.
Officers responded to a home in the northeast Ohio city around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the child was taken to a hospital where he died from his injury.
Police didn't release any other details immediately.