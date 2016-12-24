Rotten egg smell blankets Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA — Chestnuts roasting on an open fire it wasn't.
Authorities say the acrid
The foul
About 90 minutes later, city officials determined the smell was caused by a kind of sulfur-based additive. They say isn't dangerous.
WCAU-TV reports that officials say too much of the chemical was used at a plant in south Philadelphia.
PGW and area oil and gas refineries are investigating but tell WCAU-TV that so far they haven't found what caused the smell.