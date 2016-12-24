The Latest: Trump says UN vote on Israel complicates peace

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Latest news from President-elect Donald Trump (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Donald Trump says the decision by the United Nations to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem "will make it much harder to negotiate peace."

The president-elect took to Twitter on Saturday, a day after the U.N. Security Council vote on the settlements.

Trump says that the decision is "too bad, but we will get it done anyway."

Trump didn't elaborate, but a move by the Obama administration to abstain from Friday's U.N. vote brushes aside Trump's demands that the U.S. exercise its veto and provided a climax to years of icy relations with Israel's leadership.

Trump told The Associated Press a year ago that he wanted to be "very neutral" on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone on the issue became decidedly more pro-Israel as the presidential campaign progressed. He has spoken disparagingly of Palestinians, saying they have been "taken over" by or are condoning militant groups.

___

5 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says he will dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation amid efforts to eliminate any conflicts of interest before he takes office next month.

Trump said in a statement Saturday that his charitable foundation "has done enormous good works over the years in contributing millions of dollars to countless worthy groups, including supporting veterans, law enforcement officers and children."

He said that given the conflicts of interest, he will pursue philanthropic efforts in other ways, without elaborating on how he'd do so.

Trump said he's directed his counsel to take the necessary steps to implement the dissolution.

The revelation comes a day after Trump lamented the fact that his son Eric would be stepping away from his charitable foundation due to conflicts of interest.

___

3 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is vowing to expand America's nuclear capacity while simultaneously urging Russia to avoid an "alternate path" away from stability and co-operation .

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a letter to Trump that "relations between Russia and the U.S. remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security in the modern world."

Trump said in response that he hopes "both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path."

The exchange comes after both Trump and Putin spoke about the need to strengthen their countries' nuclear arsenals.