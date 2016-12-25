714 voters hold key for final result in Macedonia election
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SKOPJE, Macedonia — Residents of the northwestern Macedonian village of Tearce are voting in an election rerun that could tilt the national election result.
The rerun Sunday involves a single polling station with 714 registered voters in the village, 50
Only 307 votes separate the country's two main rivals nationally.
Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski's conservative VMRO-DPMNE party won 51 seats in the 120-member parliament, while the Social Democrats claimed 49, leaving both needing a coalition partner to form a government.
In the annulled vote in Tearce, 404 registered voters cast ballots. VMRO-DPMNE won 91 votes to 87 for the Social Democrats, while the rest were split among four Albanian-minority parties.